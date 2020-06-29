Warm & humid week ahead, chances for storms

Today: Variable clouds, breezy at times and humid with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms.

High: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Humid with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms.

Low: 67 Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, quite humid. 40% chance of showers and storms.

High: 85 Wind: SE 5-10

A much warmer and more humid week ahead to start out the month of July, with a few chances for thunderstorms this week.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will start out the day today. Some strong, slow-moving thunderstorms will dump heavy rain throughout the first part of the day. Chances for rain and storms will linger in the forecast for the rest of the day. Stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs today will reach the mid 80s with humid conditions.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers. Humidity will still be quite high with lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s.

Multiple upper-level disturbances will bring chances for thunderstorms to develop through the workweek. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs by the end of the week getting close to 90 degrees. The humidity will stick around for a good portion of the week.

Despite a humid & stormy week, an early look at the 4th of July forecast for this weekend looks pretty good. At this time a high pressure system looks to come into the area for Saturday, bringing sunny and pleasant conditions. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a good week! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 29, 2020 at 2:35 AM

On this day in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes Region, with reports of large hail and damaging winds most numerous in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes in Michigan. A tornado near Clare MI was accompanied by softball size hail. In Colorado, an untimely winter-like storm blanketed Mount Evans with six inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)