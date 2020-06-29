Very warm and muggy pattern

We find ourselves squarely locked into a tropical air mass across the middle of the nation. It will be rather warm and humid right through the holiday weekend. The sticky air as helped fuel clusters of showers and thunderstorms across the region since last night. There has been some extreme rain reports in parts of the state. For example, near River Falls in western Wisconsin, over 7 inches fell causing extensive flash flooding. Flash flooding was also noted around the Madison area Monday afternoon. Parts of the News 9 area received 1 to 2 inches of rain generally while most spots had at least .25 to .50 inch.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are still possible Monday night and Tuesday. Otherwise it will be quite sticky with lows around 66 and highs near 85 degrees. We should have occasional sunshine Tuesday as well. Southeast winds around 5 mph Monday night will increase to near 10 mph Tuesday.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with a 40% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Lows will stay in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. The chance of a shower Thursday is lower at 20%, and that would be mainly for the southern part of the viewing area. Otherwise you can expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperature could soar into the upper 80s.

The center of a high pressure ridge in the atmosphere is projected to be over Wisconsin Friday and Saturday. That should keep us mainly dry. It likely will be on the hot side with a lot of sunshine. Highs could reach around 90 degrees for your 4th of July! I guess it will be a good time to be out at the lake or pool.

A few more weak disturbances may slide through the region Sunday and Monday. Those couple with the warm and humid air still in place will bring back a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs may drop back to the middle 80s, but that is still above normal.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 29-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1931 - The temperature at Monticello FL hit 109 degrees to establish an all-time record for the state. (The Weather Channel)

1954 - Hurricane Alice dumped as much as 27 inches of rain on the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The Rio Grande River at Laredo reached a level 12.6 feet above its previous highest mark, and the roadway of the U.S. 90 bridge was thirty feet below the high water. (David Ludlum)