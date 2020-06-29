Top US judge in LA steps down over remark called insensitive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief judge of the federal Central District of California told fellow judges and court staff he is stepping down from his post because of a remark he made about a Black woman who is the court’s top administrative official. Some said the remark was racially insensitive. The Los Angeles Times reports that U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney referred to Kiry Gray as street-smart during a webinar. Some who heard or learned of the remark said it was derogatory. The Times says Carney told fellow judges and court staff in an email that he apologized to Gray.