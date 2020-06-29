State Pro-life, Pro-choice orgs react to SCOTUS decision

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Monday's Supreme Court decision doesn't just affect Louisiana.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin weighed in on the decision, saying they were waiting on the ruling to see how it might impact other lawsuits they're involved in.

Planned Parenthood claims that Wisconsin is fairly restrictive as far as abortion access goes, and are currently set to go to court in December at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Right to Life says they were "extremely disappointed," at the ruling, arguing that doctors performing abortions in Louisiana should be held to the same standards as others in the state.

"It's shocking that they decided to rule this way. It's shocking and frustrating that abortion services aren't upheld to that same standard and that same level of care as any other medical service," said Kristen Nupsen with Right to Life.

Mel Barnes with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin disagreed.

"These laws are really designed to limit access for political reasons, and have nothing to do with health, safety or medical care. That's why physicians don't support them," she said.

In 2013, a very similar Wisconsin state law was overturned at the federal level. The Supreme Court declined to hear that case.