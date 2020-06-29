Silver alert issued for 83-year-old last seen Monday morning in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for Mary Schroeder, 83, of Madison. She was last seen around 11:30 leaving for an appointment but did not show up and now there is concern for her well-being. Police say Mary has some medical concerns and does not have her medication with her. It's possible that she is confused or disoriented.

Authorities believe she may be headed for Wausau and was believed to be seen in Waupaca Co. around 7:30 p.m.

Schroeder is likely driving a white Subaru Impreza with WI plates 839HYH. If you see her, call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.