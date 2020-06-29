Sheriff: Body pulled from Rock River downstream from where 9-year-old was last seen

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say they have recovered a body in the Rock River downstream from where 9-year-old Madison Billups went into the water on Thursday.

Authorities were alerted by a citizen about 11 a.m. Monday to the area of the Bellrichard Bridge for a body in the water.

This is approximately 5,000 feet downstream where Billups was last seen, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

"Although the media has named the 9-year-old missing girl, official release will come from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office," read the release from the Rock County Sheriff's office.

Billups was last seen Thursday in the water near Angler's Park in Janesville. That is when 911 dispatchers said they got the call for a water rescue.

A woman fishing nearby managed to pull a boy out of the water who had been with Billups, but the strong current in that section of the river swept the girl away, according to authorities.

First responders were helped through the closure of the Indianford Dam, as well as a trench box placed upstream of the search area in order to divert the river’s current and create a manageable diving environment.

Search efforts by means of boats and drones continued through the weekend.