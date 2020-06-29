SeniorSendoff: Kole Baker, WiVA and Sydney Uekert, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Kole Baker of the Wisconsin Virtual Academy and Sydney Uekert of D.C. Everest.

Kole really turned things around the last couple months of school, working hard to walk away with A's and B's.

He's planning to study electronics and weather next year at an online college.

Sydney loves her time on the diamond, playing for the Evergreens.

She's going to continue her playing career in the fall at Iowa Lakes Community College.

Congratulations to both of you and good luck in the fall.