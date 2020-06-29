SeniorSendoff: Kimmy Drace

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to introduce you to Kimmy Drace.

Kimmy graduated from D.C. Everest this year and while there proved she was incredibly musically inclined.

While at Everest Kimmy played not one, but two instruments for the Evergreens band. As she showed off her talent on both the clarinet and the saxophone.

Now that graduation has passed, Kimmy is off to UW-River Falls for college, where she plans to become a part of their music program.

So Kimmy, congratulations on all you've accomplished and we hope you keep on playing that sweet music no matter where life takes you.