SeniorSendoff: Ben Blum

So for today's send off we honor Ben Blum from Wausau East.

Ben found what sport he'd play in his high school career his freshman year when he tried out for curling. All it took was one session on the ice and he was hooked. Ben competed in curling all four years at East

A big reason he loved the sport was because his teammates, Evan Niegum and Dominic Krause became his best friends.

Ben will now move on to continue his education at North Central Technical College Foundations of Education in the fall. Ben plans to become a teacher and a coach, a fitting profession indeed so he can instill his love of curling in the next generation.

Ben we want to say congrats on all you've accomplished and wish you good luck in all of your future endeavors.