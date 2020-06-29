Search for missing girl resumes on Rock River Monday

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County crews have resumed the search for a 9-year-old girl on the Rock River Monday morning.

The team is focusing on the area near the Afton boat launch, the same spot they were at Sunday.

Family members say Madison Billups was last seen in the water near Angler's Park in Janesville Thursday night.

Authorities changed their response Friday from a rescue to a recovery and continued searching the Rock River throughout the weekend.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office told 27 News the crews are monitoring weather Monday as storms could move in later in the day.