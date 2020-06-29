School board votes to remove police from Madison schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- For years, activists have called on Madison's school district to remove police from schools, and the past month has been filled with protests pushing that cause.

At a special board meeting Monday, the Madison school board voted unanimously to end its contract with the Madison Police Department for school resource officers, effective immediately.

There had been four school resource officers, or SROs, at Madison Metropolitan School District.

Opponents of the SRO program say the presence of police in schools negatively impacts students of color and makes them feel unsafe.

Police and supporters say SROs have specific training that makes them better suited to dealing with issues that arise at schools.

In other action Monday, board president Gloria Reyes announced that discussion on MMSD’s Employee Handbook will be removed from agenda for the regular Board of Education meeting later this evening.

The change is to provide additional direction and allow for more discussion and collaboration with stakeholders prior to any board discussion and subsequent action on employee handbook changes, according to a school district statement.