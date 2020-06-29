Reports: China approves national security law for Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say China has approved a contentious security law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong. The advancement of the law from Beijing has sparked fears it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. The South China Morning Post newspaper and public broadcaster RTHK cited unnamed sources in reporting the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress voted unanimously to approve the law. Neither the central government in Beijing nor Hong Kong officials have confirmed it was approved.