Puerto Rico extends coronavirus curfew, reopens more places

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has extended a coronavirus curfew for three more weeks, marking the longest such curfew in any U.S. jurisdiction even as she authorized the re-openings of certain businesses and government agencies. Everyone except nonessential workers has to stay indoors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until July 22. Face masks remain mandatory. The initial curfew began in mid-March, and Gov. Wanda Vázquez warned Sunday that stricter measures could return if she sees a spike in cases, with several small outbreaks already reported in some towns that health officials blame on those visiting or returning from the U.S. mainland.