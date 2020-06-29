Polish president wins 1st round, faces runoff with centrist

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nearly complete results in the first round of Poland’s weekend presidential election show that the conservative incumbent, Andrzej Duda won nearly 44% of the votes, putting him significantly ahead of all others but short of outright victory. The results from Sunday’s election also show that Duda’s main rival, the centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski had a second-place finish with about 30% of the votes. The two will face each other in a runoff on July 12. It is a slightly better result for Duda than was predicted by an exit poll on Sunday evening. It reflects the popularity he has among many conservative and rural Poles.