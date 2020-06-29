Oneida County fair to move online

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County fair is canceled in person this year, but organizers are bringing the fair back to life online.

The fair will host virtual events and demonstrations on its website and social media pages from July 9th through August 28th.

But fair coordinator Tom Barnett wants people to know that they don't want people to just stay inside.

"We're trying to keep it interesting for everyone," he said. "We're not just going to be posting videos, we're going to have a lot of interactive stuff."

Events include historical tours and live demonstrations, as well as traditional events like contests, games and a talent show.

People will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions on live videos, as well as participate in events that will allow them to explore and learn more about Oneida County.

Fair treasurer Meg Sprecksel said moving the fair online was a way to give back to the community and let them know they care.

"It's just going to be an amazing journey over a few weeks just to give people a little taste of the fair even though they can't be there," she said.

Organizers will post an itinerary on their website soon.