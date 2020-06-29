Oklahoma City voters to pare down crowded 5th District field

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Voters in Oklahoma will pare down a crowded field of congressional hopefuls seeking to represent the state’s 5th District in Washington. Nine Republicans are vying on Tuesday for the seat held by first-term U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, the only Democrat in the state’s delegation. Horn pulled one of the nation’s biggest congressional upsets in 2018 when she won a seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades. Now Republicans are anxious to win it back. Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole all are heavy favorites in their GOP primaries.