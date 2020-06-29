Nissan officials face angry shareholders on red ink, scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida is giving up half his pay after the Japanese automaker sank into the red amid plunging sales and plant closures in Spain and Indonesia. Uchida apologized for the poor results at a shareholders’ meeting Monday. He promised a recovery driven by cost cuts and new models showcasing electric-car and automated-driving technology. All the world’s automakers have been crushed by nose-diving sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the problems are especially serious for Nissan, already fighting to salvage its reputation after the financial misconduct scandal of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn.