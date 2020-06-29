Myanmar military warning of action causes thousands to flee

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thousands of people in an area of western Myanmar where there have been clashes between the government and ethnic rebels have been fleeing from their villages after an evacuation order from officials. The Rakhine state government in an order last Tuesday instructed village administrators in Rathedaung township to tell residents to stay away from their homes due to military plans to conduct operations against the rebels of the Arakan Army ethnic guerrilla group. The exodus from more than 40 villages is continuing almost a week later, even though the order was revoked last Friday.