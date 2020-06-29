Merrill woman victim of Instagram scam

Lincoln Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A Merrill woman was the victim of a scam taking place on Instagram on Friday.

The victim was contacted by the scammer over Instagram, who claimed to be raising money for a charity.

The scammer sent the victim a mobile check of $1,500 for the purpose of purchasing gift cards. The victim deposited the check using online banking, then took pictures of the receipt for the gift cards, as requested by the scammer.

The scammer then sent another $2,000 for more gift cards.

After the deposits were made, and gift cards purchased, the victim was notified the checks were returned with non-sufficient funds.

The victim lost a total of $2,386. The Instagram account was identified as Phili.Pspaige.3.