Maple Fall Fest in Marshfield to go digital

Marshfield (WAOW) -- Maple Fall Fest is going digital for 2020, according to a press release.

The fest was scheduled to take place at Wildwood Park in Marshfield Sept. 19 and 20, however, it has been canceled.

"After consulting with many partners, including vendors,

potential attendees, the City of Marshfield, and Wood County Health Department, we believe that this is the best decision for the safety of our vendors, attendees, and overall community," the executive director Matt McLean says in a release.

The event typically brings in between 10,000 and 15,000 people over the two days.

"To help support our vendors and small businesses through this cancellation, we will now shift to a online campaign, showcasing our valued vendors and the unique handmade arts and crafts they traditionally

sell at the festival," McClean says.