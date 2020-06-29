GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight Democrats are to be briefed on Tuesday about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. Republicans who attended a Monday briefing on the matter expressed alarm about Russia’s activities in Afghanistan and urged the administration to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump has not been briefed on the findings because they hadn’t been verified. Members of Congress in both parties are calling for additional information and consequences for Russia.