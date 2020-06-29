German man goes on trial over killing of 6 family members

BERLIN (AP) — A 27-year-old German man has gone on trial over the killing of six members of his family earlier this year. The defendant told a regional court in Ellwangen on Monday that he was motivated by hatred for his mother. Prosecutors accuse the defendant of firing 30 shots during a family gathering in the southwestern town of Rot am See, killing his parents, half-siblings, uncle and aunt. Two other people were seriously wounded in the shooting. German news agency dpa reported that the defendant claimed in court that his mother had abused him and tried to poison him with female hormones. Prosecutors have said the defendant may have been mentally ill.