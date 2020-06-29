1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, has died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters. The storms struck western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday. Gary Parent died after losing control of his car and landing in ditch. Eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.