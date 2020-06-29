Brewers announce roster for Summer Camp

Brewers announce roster for Summer CampNew
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced their roster of 45 players invited to Summer Camp next week at Miller Park.
In all, 23 pitchers, four catchers, 12 infielders and six outfielders make up the group. Nine of those invited are non-roster invitees. The remaining 15 players of the 60 player pool the Brewers are allowed hasn't been announced yet. Those players will head to camp in Appleton.
Pitchers:
25 Brett Anderson……………………………………….LHP
50 Ray Black…………………………………………….. RHP
66 Zack Brown………………………………………… RHP
39 Corbin Burnes………………………………………. RHP
58 Alex Claudio ………………………………………….LHP
36 Jake Faria …………………………………………… RHP
76 J.P. Feyereisen ……………………………………… RHP
52 Justin Grimm………………………………………. RHP
71 Josh Hader……………………………………………..LHP
37 Adrian Houser………………………………………. RHP
46 Corey Knebel ……………………………………….. RHP
27 Eric Lauer………………………………………………LHP
29 Josh Lindblom………………………………………. RHP
45 Shelby Miller ……………………………………… RHP
47 Mike Morin* ………………………………………… RHP
51 Freddy Peralta ………………………………………. RHP
41 David Phelps………………………………………… RHP
73 Drew Rasmussen*…………………………………. RHP
35 Brent Suter …………………………………………….LHP
31 Bobby Wahl …………………………………………. RHP
38 Devin Williams…………………………………….. RHP
53 Brandon Woodruff………………………………… RHP
57 Eric Yardley…………………………………………. RHP
Catchers:
20 David Freitas………………………………………………C
10 Omar Narváez …………………………………………….C
26 Jacob Nottingham ……………………………………….C
9 Manny Piña ………………………………………………..C
Infielders:
3 Orlando Arcia……………………………………………SS
5 Jedd Gyorko……………………………………………INF
28 Ryon Healy …………………………………………1B/3B
18 Keston Hiura …………………………………………….2B
11 Brock Holt…………………………………………INF/OF
61 Mark Mathias………………………………………….INF
21 Logan Morrison* ………………………………………1B
14 Jace Peterson*……………………………………INF/OF
65 Ronny Rodríguez …………………………………….INF
12 Justin Smoak …………………………………………….1B
7 Eric Sogard……………………………………………..INF
2 Luis Urías……………………………………………….INF
Outfielders:
8 Ryan Braun …………………………………………….. OF
23 Keon Broxton*………………………………………… OF
6 Lorenzo Cain…………………………………………… OF
16 Ben Gamel ……………………………………………… OF
24 Avisaíl García …………………………………………. OF
22 Christian Yelich ………………………………………. OF