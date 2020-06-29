Brewers announce roster for Summer Camp

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced their roster of 45 players invited to Summer Camp next week at Miller Park.

In all, 23 pitchers, four catchers, 12 infielders and six outfielders make up the group. Nine of those invited are non-roster invitees. The remaining 15 players of the 60 player pool the Brewers are allowed hasn't been announced yet. Those players will head to camp in Appleton.

Pitchers:

25 Brett Anderson……………………………………….LHP

50 Ray Black…………………………………………….. RHP

66 Zack Brown………………………………………… RHP

39 Corbin Burnes………………………………………. RHP

58 Alex Claudio ………………………………………….LHP

36 Jake Faria …………………………………………… RHP

76 J.P. Feyereisen ……………………………………… RHP

52 Justin Grimm………………………………………. RHP

71 Josh Hader……………………………………………..LHP

37 Adrian Houser………………………………………. RHP

46 Corey Knebel ……………………………………….. RHP

27 Eric Lauer………………………………………………LHP

29 Josh Lindblom………………………………………. RHP

45 Shelby Miller ……………………………………… RHP

47 Mike Morin* ………………………………………… RHP

51 Freddy Peralta ………………………………………. RHP

41 David Phelps………………………………………… RHP

73 Drew Rasmussen*…………………………………. RHP

35 Brent Suter …………………………………………….LHP

31 Bobby Wahl …………………………………………. RHP

38 Devin Williams…………………………………….. RHP

53 Brandon Woodruff………………………………… RHP

57 Eric Yardley…………………………………………. RHP

Catchers:

20 David Freitas………………………………………………C

10 Omar Narváez …………………………………………….C

26 Jacob Nottingham ……………………………………….C

9 Manny Piña ………………………………………………..C

Infielders:

3 Orlando Arcia……………………………………………SS

5 Jedd Gyorko……………………………………………INF

28 Ryon Healy …………………………………………1B/3B

18 Keston Hiura …………………………………………….2B

11 Brock Holt…………………………………………INF/OF

61 Mark Mathias………………………………………….INF

21 Logan Morrison* ………………………………………1B

14 Jace Peterson*……………………………………INF/OF

65 Ronny Rodríguez …………………………………….INF

12 Justin Smoak …………………………………………….1B

7 Eric Sogard……………………………………………..INF

2 Luis Urías……………………………………………….INF

Outfielders:

8 Ryan Braun …………………………………………….. OF

23 Keon Broxton*………………………………………… OF

6 Lorenzo Cain…………………………………………… OF

16 Ben Gamel ……………………………………………… OF

24 Avisaíl García …………………………………………. OF

22 Christian Yelich ………………………………………. OF