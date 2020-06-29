Sale of sacred statues riles Black Lives Matter campaigners

PARIS (AP) — A Paris auction house has gone ahead with the contested sale of a pair of Nigerian statues that riled Black Lives Matter campaigners. The Igbo statues were sold by the Christie’s auction house. They fetched 212,500 euros. A Nigerian museum commission and petitioners claimed they were looted during Nigeria’s 1960s civil war. A Princeton scholar had raised alarm. An online petition with over 3,000 signatures demanded the auction be halted. Christie’s defended the sale and said the artworks were legitimately acquired.