World markets subdued as virus fears cloud recovery outlook

BANGKOK (AP) — World stock markets are subdued as rising virus cases lead some U.S. states to backtrack on pandemic reopening plans. Markets edged up in Europe on Monday after largely sliding in Asia. Wall Street futures are up slightly. Rising numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases are clouding prospects for a swift recovery driven by reopening businesses. India reported more than 20,000 new cases, while officials in Australia and South Korea warned that outbreaks in those countries could take off. In the U.S., Texas and Florida are among the states, mainly in the West and South, that are reimposing restrictions to contain the pandemic.