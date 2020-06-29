2 Oklahoma police officers shot, in critical condition

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say two officers are in critical condition after being shot and police are searching for a suspect described as armed and dangerous. Police say on their Facebook and Twitter pages that the officers encountered a man identified as David Ware about 3:30 a.m. Monday on the city’s east side and were shot by Ware while scuffling with him. The names of the officers and the reason why the officers encountered Ware have not been released.