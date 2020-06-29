1 killed in shooting at Seattle’s occupied protest area

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone – the second deadly shooting in the area. Police said the shooting happened in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, east of downtown. The Seattle Times reports that Harborview Medical Center said one of the wounded males was brought to the hospital by private vehicle around 3:15 a.m. The second was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics about 15 minutes later. The hospital said one man died and the other was in critical condition, Seattle police didn’t immediately release any further information.