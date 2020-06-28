Virtual Nature Tours through Schmeekle’s Reserve

Stevens Point, WI (WAOW) -- Imagine a nature walk - -without leaving your house.

UW Stevens Point is hosting digital nature walks perfect for the fairweathered adventurist.

One of 11 student guides you through a nature topic of their choice, talking to you just like a friend.

"The students typically do these presentations for the public, but with covid-19 and the school going online they moved these into video form " said Megan Espe, outreach coordinator and instructor at UWSP.

Espe said that students still needed to do something to fulfill their requirements for the course, and from there the idea was born. She says instead of working on their group communications skills, they're brushing up on video editing and computer skills.

The program shows you anything from different kinds of warblers, to the life of a leaf. There are programs specifically for preschool (3-6) ages children, or videos suited for the whole family.

The idea is for families to watch the videos at home, then venture out into Schmeekle's reserve on their own.

Although on campus, Schmeekle's Reserve is open to the public everyday from dawn to dusk.