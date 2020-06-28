Trump tweets video with ‘white power’ chant, then deletes it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video. The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community. It shows dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. Trump tweeted: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages.” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told CNN that “there’s no question “ that Trump should not have retweeted the video and ”should just take it down.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.