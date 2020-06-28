Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; cops ask public’s help

CHICAGO (AP) — Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead. One of the slain children was a 10-year-old girl who died Saturday night after a stray bullet came through an apartment window and struck her in the head. That was among at least 10 shooting fatalities over the weekend. Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. Also, a 17-year-old died after he got into an altercation and someone fired shots. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s “tired of burying children.” Some experts say gun deaths nationwide are on track to surpass last year.