Safety tips for summer grilling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With COVID-19 continuing to place limitations on social activities and engagements, people turn to grilling, fire pits, and other at-home summer activities.

The National Fire Protection Association provided important reminders and guidelines for safely enjoying these events:

Make sure your gas grill is working properly. Leaks or breaks are primarily a problem with gas grills. Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill.

Keep grills clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below.

Never leave grills unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

"About 10,000 home fires are started by grills each year, and over 20,000 reported injuries are from grills each year, and over half of those are burns, thermal burns," Fire Department Lt. John Kochie said.