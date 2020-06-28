Power of Perception program to create scholarships for mentees

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is thanking the community for its support, especially after receiving a sizable donation that's going toward helping students excel and expand their horizons.

Power of Perception, a mentoring program for minority middle and high school students in the Eau Claire Area School District received $1800 dollars from Ramone's Ice Cream. With the funds, it's starting up scholarships for its students.



The organization's founder, Dennis Beale, said those scholarships can be used for anything students want that will help them grow, learn and defy stereotypes.

"Any way that I can provide a scholarship, whether that's providing a laptop to providing them with just opportunities, to help them get started with what they want to get started in, to help with their goals and their dreams," said Beale.



Beale added the scholarships can be used for anything from extracurriculars to sports, to furthering their education.



Beale said he's also always looking for community members to get involved in any way they can. To connect to donate time or funds, you can email Beale at dennisb.powerofperception@gmail.com.