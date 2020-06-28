Portage, Wis. changes fireworks show to help people keep social distance

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- If you were near Portage Saturday night, you probably saw fireworks lighting up the night sky.

The display started at 9:30 at a new location on the north side off Gunderson Drive.

The display had been held at Pauquette Park for the last 10 years, but it was changed because of a city order limiting gatherings in public parks.

Organizers said they wanted to retool the show so that more people could see it from their parked cars.

"A lot of people want to be able to get out and celebrate, and we've been doing a great job of social distancing and things of that nature," said Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce. "It feels great that we're able to host the show. Of course, it's on a smaller scale. Normally we'd have music and other activities in our park, but we're glad we can celebrate with people and give them an opportunity come out and watch the fireworks."

Some other fireworks shows around southern Wisconsin have been cancelled, some due to COVID-19 concerns.