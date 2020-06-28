New knotholes: Good MLB views, if fans know where to look

BOSTON (AP) — A bar in Boston, a hotel in Toronto and the Wrigley rooftops could be the only chance for baseball fans to watch games in person this season. The sport plans to return next month to empty stadiums to avoid spreading COVID-19. But there are a few places to see inside ballparks without needing a ticket, like Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park and the apartment rooftops along Waveland and Sheffield Avenues in Chicago. The Bleacher Bar will reopen this week, and when the Red Sox return its two socially distanced tables of four people each provide the best ballpark view anywhere.