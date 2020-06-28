Louisville calm after man was shot and killed amid protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several dozen people have gathered at a park in downtown Louisville where a man had been shot and killed amid a protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. A few Louisville police officers arrived Sunday to hand out flyers that said overnight camping and cooking at the site is banned, but protesters will be allowed to continue gathering during the day. Police removed tents from the site and told protesters they could pick them up at a separate location. Louisville police said reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park came in around 9 p.m. Saturday.