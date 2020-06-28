Independence Day Celebrations Begin Early

Wausau, WI (WAOW) -- Some fourth of July events were cancelled throughout the area,

Old cars, new cars, tractor rides and cheese curds. An early celebration of independence day took place in Maine.

Willow Springs garden hosted its annual celebration and car show, continuing its tradition safely.

Many came out to enjoy the festivities and there was something -- for everyone.

"If you just look around there's all kinds of little weird creations that someone decided to build. Something new, something old, so you know it fits kind of everybody" said Stan, an event goer and owner of a home made three seater, two row motorcycle he brought for show."

There were educational booths, like blacksmithing, corn husking, and butter churning in the barn. Multiple bands played in all corners of the venue, and people could be seen dancing throughout.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner was served to patrons, who gathered around picnic tables spread out.

Organizers said they were thankful the event got to go on for another year.