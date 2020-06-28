Experts see no proof of child-abuse surge amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the United States in mid-March, forcing schools to close, many child welfare experts warned of a surge of child abuse. Fifteen weeks later, the worries persist. Yet some on the front lines, including pediatricians who helped sound the alarm, say they’ve seen no evidence yet of a marked increase. Dr. Lori Frasier, who heads a child protection program in Pennsylvania, says she got input this week from 18 colleagues across the country — and none have encountered a surge of abuse. Still, some experts believe the actual level of abuse during the pandemic is being hidden from view because many children are seeing neither teachers nor doctors.