Courts straining to balance public health with public access

Courtrooms that halted most of their proceedings because of the coronavirus outbreak are facing a difficult challenge as they try to resume work. Members of the public and relatives of defendants have sometimes been turned away because of safety precautions. Others have had difficulty gaining permission so they can watch video feeds. Some courts are posting online links to live videos of their proceedings, while others are sharing links only upon request. The National Center for State Courts says its unclear exactly how many people have been unable to observe proceedings in the thousands of local courts across the U.S.