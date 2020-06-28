Black candidates push race debate into GOP-held districts

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The reenergized movement against racial inequality and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd has amplified the voices of Black candidates across the country. Among them is Jeannine Lee Lake, who is challenging Rep. Greg Pence, the vice president’s brother, in a deeply conservative Indiana congressional district. Democrats say the protests and other mobilization have brought a boost in fundraising and other engagement for candidates in some more competitive contests and could help the party flip some Republican-held districts in November. Polls show usually broad bipartisan support for some change to the nation’s criminal justice system. But lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse.