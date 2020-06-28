Asia Today: Seoul considers new curbs as virus cases climb

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 42 new infections of COVID-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions. Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from the Seoul region, which has had a virus resurgence. Tracking the new cases has been difficult. With people increasingly venturing out in public, new clusters are tied to a variety of places. Elsewhere in Asia, a Philippine village has been asked to explain why a religious fiesta was held despite a ban on such gatherings. And a saliva test for the virus is being used in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.