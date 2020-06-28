AP sources: NBC gets US Open as Fox gets out of contract

The Associated Press has learned NBC is getting the U.S. Open back this year. Three people with direct knowledge of the situation say Fox Sports has asked for an early end to its 12-year deal with the USGA, and that NBC will pick up the final seven years of the contract. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. An announcement is expected Monday. The change is effective with this year’s U.S. Open, which is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York. NBC would have USGA championships through 2026.