7.1 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; no new deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases increased on Sunday, while the number of reported test results decreased.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,481 new test results, of which 457--or 7.1 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

This is roughly 3,000 new test results less then yesterday, DHS reported 9,094 new test results.

DHS also reported no new deaths since yesterday and 11 new hospitalizations.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

DatePercentage
June 287.1
June 275.9
June 265.7
June 254.1
June 244.3
June 232.2
June 223.8
June 214.6
June 203.8
June 192.5

Over 500,000 tests have come back negative and over 21,000 people have recovered, according to DHS.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
June 280117773393
June 2711317773382
June 260257663351
June 259277663326
June 247317573299
June 235377503268
June 221117453231
June 210177443220
June 2014267443203
June 1911177303177

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

