3 apprehended in attempted arson of Civil War monument base

DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver have apprehended three people after a small group of protesters attempted to set fire to the pedestal of a Civil War statue toppled last week. KUSA-TV reports that about 75 protesters had been demonstrating peacefully around the Capitol late Saturday when a small group broke off and went to the statue site. Just before 11 p.m. a fire was set atop the mostly-concrete pedestal using wood and other materials. The Denver Fire Department extinguished the blaze and damage was minimal. The incident comes as protesters across the nation have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice.