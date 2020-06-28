19-year-old shooting victim remembered as “the best of us”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The family of the person shot in a downtown bar is remembering him "as one of the good ones."

19-year-old Anthony Fimple died Saturday after being shot while working at the Twisted Moose.

A Spring Grove man, Timothy Young, is in custody for the shooting.

Gus Fimple, Anthony's father, reached out to WXOW to let us know about his son's passing and to share memories of him.

Next month, Anthony was leaving La Crosse to begin his career in the U.S. Navy like his father before him.

Before that, he was a regular donor of blood at the American Red Cross. He was known throughout his neighborhood for helping people.

He also spent summers on the Mayor's Crew working for WisCorps.

Anthony made one gift to the community. He'll live on through others as an organ donor.

In closing, his father said, "Anthony was one of the good ones, he was the best of us. Please encourage your audience to take a moment to tell their families how much you care for them, and to always be kind."