Warmer weather will continue for a while

Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant.

Low: 60 Wind: Becoming calm

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm.

High: 84 Wind: SE 5-10

Get ready for a stretch of warm and humid Summer weather. The dog days of Summer are beginning and we might not get a break from the muggy weather until the middle of July.

Clear skies will continue through tonight and it looks like warm, but not too humid Summer weather will continue on Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the warmth because it will turn quite a bit more humid for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph.

Along with more muggy conditions for Monday and Tuesday, there will be partly or mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a weak trough of low pressure lingers over the western part of the state. The highest chance of the west weather will be along the I-39/51 corridor and areas to the west. High temps on both days should reach the low 80s. Even though it will be warm and humid, the chance of severe weather looks quite low.

The weather will turn a little less humid for the rest of next week, but you will still notice it. For most of the time from Wednesday through Saturday (July 4th), we will have a mix of sun and clouds and high temps in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. A widely scattered shower or storm cannot be rules out during this time frame, but most of the days will be dry. At this time, the day with just a little higher chance of a thunderstorm or two looks to be Thursday.

Have a stupendous Saturday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 3:30 p.m. 27-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1957 - Hurricane Audrey smashed ashore at Cameron, LA, drowning 390 persons in the storm tide, and causing 150 million dollars damage in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Audrey left only a brick courthouse and a cement-block icehouse standing at Cameron, and when the waters settled in the town of Crede, only four buildings remained. The powerful winds of Audrey tossed a fishing boat weighing 78 tons onto an off-shore drilling platform. Winds along the coast gusted to 105 mph, and oil rigs off the Louisiana coast reported wind gusts to 180 mph. A storm surge greater than twelve feet inundated the Louisiana coast as much as 25 miles inland. It was the deadliest June hurricane of record for the U.S. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)