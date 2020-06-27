SeniorSendoff: Medford Band Seniors

Congratulations to the seniors of the Medford band.

There are 25 in total. They are: Abbey Voelker, Alexandre Schroeder, Auburn Frombach, Austin Kraegenbrink, Austin Shaw, Brendan Borman, Cade Shipman, Callie Woller, Carlos Herrada, Dane Faber, Dylan Wickersheim, Elaine Schumacher, Faith Pillar, Isaac Zepeda, Kaitlyn Netzer, Karina Kerrada-Moreno, Logan Egle, Ephraim Ekueme, Paige Brandner, Rachel Mudgett, Sara Dake, Zachary Brenemen, and Zack Mottle.

Many members of this band have a lot to brag about, including Shipman, who was the winner of the John Philip Sousa award.

Herrada and Shaw were both finalists for the same award.

Woller was this year's drum major, while Seth, Brendan, Logan, Cade and Carlos all took part in the GNC honors band.

Congratulations to all of you and good luck in the future!