SeniorSendoff: Hunter Renner, Adams-Friendship

Congratulations to Hunter Renner of Adams-Friendship.

Hunter was incredibly involved in the drama and theater world.

He took a number of big roles in big plays and musicals, like Lord Pinkleton in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderalla, Uncle Fester in the Addams Family musical, and Ichabod Crane in the Headless Horeseman of Sleepy Hollow.

He was a member of the band from 5-12 grade, and was a safe school ambassador all four years of high school as well.

He's headed to UW-Stevens Point to pursue a degree in acting.

Congratulations and best of luck in the future.