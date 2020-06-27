Second Annual Women’s Archery Shoot in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Women's Archery group hosted the Second Annual Wisconsin Women's Archers weekend in Wausau.

The open shoot goes from Saturday until Sunday, for women only. The group welcomes women of all ages and skill levels. Since the first year was so successful event organizers decided to hold the event for the second year in a row.

"I really enjoy the sport, I've only been doing it for like 5 or 6 years, and I got into it, not because of the whole Katniss Everdeen movement, but it's really nice to be able to see the sport continue on and see still a resurgence of young people that are interested in moving the sport," said Sonja Gasper, Organizer for the Second Annual Women's Shoot.

