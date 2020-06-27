Republican party hosts grand opening for Marathon County headquarters location

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning a new headquarters opened in Marathon County for the Republican party.

Residents from all over the badger state gathered to celebrate the grand opening, along with listening to speakers such as Rep. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Pat Snyder.

Members of the Republican party are pushing to have headquarter locations in every county.

Tiffany says, "as an elected official and a candidate, this is one of the most important things that can happen." Going on to say, "we can never thank the county parties enough for putting these (headquarter locations) together because this is really where the grassroots activism starts."

This location will be used for people to pick up yard signs, apparel, and even meet with local elected officials.